Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDL. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petra Diamonds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Shares of LON:PDL traded down GBX 2.92 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 118.08 ($1.55). The stock had a trading volume of 143,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,395. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £229.31 million and a PE ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.10.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

