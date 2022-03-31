PetroShale (CVE:PSH) PT Set at C$1.00 by National Bankshares

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.00 target price by research analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSH. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 price objective on PetroShale and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of PSH stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.83. 105,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.54. PetroShale has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The company has a market cap of C$547.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

