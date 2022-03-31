PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE ISD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 105,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,329. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 778,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 772,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the period.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

