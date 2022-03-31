PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE ISD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 105,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,329. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
