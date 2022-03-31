Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “
NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.
Pharming Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
