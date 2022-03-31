Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

