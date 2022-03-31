Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.13. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

