Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PHVS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,007. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

