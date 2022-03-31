Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.66. Pharvaris shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 20 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
