Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

