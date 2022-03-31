Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:PDM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 827,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,741.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,400.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $23,721,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,560 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 533,955 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 427,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after acquiring an additional 416,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

