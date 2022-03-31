Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.38

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.38 and traded as low as $16.47. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 489,299 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1184 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $271,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,845 shares of company stock worth $637,332.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO)

