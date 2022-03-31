Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $40.97. Approximately 157,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,776,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares in the last quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth $4,407,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

