Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,435. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (PIAIF)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.