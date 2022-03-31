Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PIAIF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 60,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,435. Ping An Insurance has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

