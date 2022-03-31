Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.91 Million

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to announce $342.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.10 million and the highest is $348.64 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

