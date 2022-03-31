Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.