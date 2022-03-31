Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $1,196,705.07 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.03. 1,991,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,114. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

