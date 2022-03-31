Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

In other news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

