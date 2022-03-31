Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

NYSE USB opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.