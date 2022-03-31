Piper Sandler Comments on Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

