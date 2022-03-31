Piper Sandler Comments on Meridian Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.31%.
Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. Meridian has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.78.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Meridian by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meridian (Get Rating)
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
