Piper Sandler Comments on SmartFinancial, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.72 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $434.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,206,000 after purchasing an additional 139,990 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 526,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

