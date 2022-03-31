Piper Sandler Lowers Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $10.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.
HUMA traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $17.45.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $10,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Humacyte (Get Rating)
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humacyte (HUMA)
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.