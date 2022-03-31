Piper Sandler Lowers Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $10.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

HUMA traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Humacyte has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $17.45.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.61. Research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $10,158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

