Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.