Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CNOB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CNOB opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

