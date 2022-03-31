Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Cap of $412.45 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00004705 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $412.45 million and $1.48 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00392679 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00091878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00106360 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,212,932 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

