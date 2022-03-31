Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PAA opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.96. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.