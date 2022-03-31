Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 263,134 shares.The stock last traded at $39.78 and had previously closed at $39.99.

POLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 212.42%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POLY. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

