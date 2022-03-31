Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,621,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $136.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $152.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.52.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.