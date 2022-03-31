Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $460.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $394.27 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

