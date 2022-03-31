Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $296,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

