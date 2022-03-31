Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Invests $204,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $289.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.87 and a 200-day moving average of $274.17. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

