PlotX Hits Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for $0.0816 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $170,934.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

