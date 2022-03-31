Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $976.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

