Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $727.87

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 727.87 ($9.53) and traded as low as GBX 587 ($7.69). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 611 ($8.00), with a volume of 450,715 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 595.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 724.11. The firm has a market cap of £622.55 million and a PE ratio of 9.41.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Win Robbins acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £63,700 ($83,442.49). Also, insider Andrew Ross acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £199,500 ($261,330.89). Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,985,000 in the last 90 days.

