PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 53,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,877. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.
