PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 53,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,877. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 89,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 562,326 shares during the period. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.