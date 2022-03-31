Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.06

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.06 and traded as high as $65.00. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $64.15, with a volume of 21,898 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $311.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.