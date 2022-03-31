Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.