Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of PBH stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $63.83.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
