Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd Sells 130,000 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.82.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.