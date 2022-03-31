Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,114,847 shares of company stock valued at $28,031,629 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

