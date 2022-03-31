Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after acquiring an additional 156,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

