Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
PCSA opened at $3.11 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07.
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
