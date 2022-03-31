Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSA opened at $3.11 on Monday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.