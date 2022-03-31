PROG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,984 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,269% compared to the average daily volume of 583 put options.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,803,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 235,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,618 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PRG stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 3,095,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. PROG has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $56.73.
Several research firms have weighed in on PRG. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
