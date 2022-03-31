PROS (NYSE:PRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $70,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,262 shares of company stock worth $3,006,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PROS by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PROS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PROS by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

