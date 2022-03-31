Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. The business had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.