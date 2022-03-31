Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Trading Up 2.2%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.05. Approximately 2,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 619,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,059.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.2372 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 73.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

