Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 59,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

