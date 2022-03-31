PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

PHM opened at $44.34 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

