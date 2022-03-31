Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBYI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $118,106. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,283,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 1,475,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

