PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Up 10%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 14,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,640,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,388,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

