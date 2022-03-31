PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE PVH opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PVH (Get Rating)
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
