PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.25.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $5.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. 132,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

